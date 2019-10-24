Charlottesville has finalized the purchase of 142 acres in order to expand the Ragged Mountain Natural Area.
The city announced the purchase on Thursday.
The land is adjacent to the 980-acre natural area which contains the city’s Ragged Mountain Reservoir in Albemarle County.
“[W]e knew it was a perfect fit,” Rex Linville, land conservation officer with the Piedmont Environmental Council, said in a press release.
The city intends to use the land for environmental education, forest preservation and trails.
The city also will start a community effort to develop a Community Forest Plan that includes programs aimed to bring local school students to the property to learn about forests, geology, wildlife and other environmental sciences.
On Saturday, 100 volunteers from the University of Virginia’s APO co-ed community service fraternity will open the first section of trail and begin the process of removing invasive plants from the property.
In December, the council finalized an appropriation of a $600,000 grant for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Forest Program.
The grant paid out a max of $600,000 or 50% of the cost to acquire the land, whatever was the lower amount. City staff thought the property would be assessed at $2 million, which would have guaranteed that amount of money and no local match.
Because the appraisal returned at $1.12 million, the grant was cut to $562,500, requiring the city to allocate $37,500 to make up the difference. Charlottesville's City Council designated the remainder earlier this month.
The landowner, Louisa Heyward, will receive the grant and local money and will donate the remaining value of the land as a tax benefit.
In the 1990s, the family donated the land for Albemarle County’s Hedgerow Park, the Foxhaven Farm and the land for the original lower parking lot at Ragged Mountain, according to a city press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.