A Charlottesville home sustained significant damage in a Tuesday night fire, but no one was injured in the blaze.
Charlottesville firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1800 block of Winston Road at 8:29 p.m. to find fire coming through the roof of the house, according to a Wednesday press release.
Firefighters initially fought the blaze inside the house, but were forced to evacuate as the flames intensified.
The house was being renovated and no one was home at the time, according to the release. The fire took several hours to extinguish and the home sustained “significant damages,” officials said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
