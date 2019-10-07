The city of Charlottesville plans to appeal its defeat in a lawsuit challenging the City Council’s decision to remove two downtown Confederate monuments.
At the end of its meeting late Monday night, the council authorized the City Attorney’s Office to appeal the lawsuit once a final ruling comes down.
The lawsuit has sat idle in Charlottesville Circuit Court since mid-September, but a hearing is scheduled for next week.
The case started in 2017 after the council voted to remove a downtown statue of Robert E. Lee and then later added the statue of fellow Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
A group of area residents filed a lawsuit in March 2017 claiming that the vote violated state code.
By Jan. 1, none of the five councilors who made the vote will be in office. The city also has since lost at least a baker’s dozen of high-ranking officials including its city attorney, police chief and city manager.
Judge Richard Moore ruled last month that the monuments do not send a racially discriminatory message and issued a permanent injunction preventing their removal.
City attorneys were arguing that the state code section prohibiting their removal violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by sending a racist message to residents of color in Charlottesville.
The plaintiffs are seeking more than $600,000 in attorneys’ fees and Moore is considering the request. It is the only outstanding issue in the case.
A hearing in the suit is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.