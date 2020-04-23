Charlottesville will launch a new website on Monday that will have a new address — charlottesville.gov.
The new website will function better and be easier to use, according to a news release.
The site will feature a subscription-based notification messaging service.
The city spent $85,653 for the website redesign.
The old website will be available for archival purposes and all meeting video and records will be uploaded to an online portal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.