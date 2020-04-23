Charlottesville will launch a new website on Monday that will have a new address — charlottesville.gov.

The new website will function better and be easier to use, according to a news release.

The site will feature a subscription-based notification messaging service.

The city spent $85,653 for the website redesign.

The old website will be available for archival purposes and all meeting video and records will be uploaded to an online portal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments