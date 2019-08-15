Charlottesville officials are taking a swing at new zoning regulations to encourage affordable housing near downtown.
The City Council and Planning Commission held a joint work session on form-based code on Thursday.
Form-based codes are land development regulations that replace conventional zoning and are based on specifying the form and mass of buildings and streets in relation to one another and public spaces.
“This is complicated stuff,” said Marta Goldsmith, executive director of the Form-Based Code Institute.
The discussion is tied to the city’s Strategic Investment Area, which covers an area bounded by Avon Street, Elliott Avenue, Ridge Street and the railroad tracks north of Garrett Street.
The SIA includes public housing developments at Friendship Court and Crescent Halls.
The Form-Based Code Institute is assisting to create the code to match what residents in the area south of downtown want to see in terms of development.
Marina Khoury, of DPZ Co-Design, said that the code allows residents to focus on building types instead of density.
“It’s better to think, ‘Do we want townhouses, do we want mixed-use buildings, do we want nine-story buildings?’” she said.
The existing code allows taller buildings for commercial uses, Khoury said, which dictates some of the projects developers pursue. The existing code allows a by-right maximum building height of 35 feet for housing developments, 50 feet for commercial and 101 feet for mixed use.
“It makes it more productive to do commercial, so it doesn’t encourage housing,” she said.
The code would focus more on height and building type than density for zoning designations.
“Conventional code tends to use numbers instead of form, and they don’t necessarily align,” Khoury said.
Developers would also be allowed to construct taller complexes or increase density as a bonus for providing affordable housing.
The code would also emphasize a need for developers to provide public open space.
Anita Morrison, of Partners for Economic Solutions, however, admitted that the code is “not going to be our magic bullet” for affordable housing.
Morrison recommended tax increment financing, which would set a base tax revenue and dedicate any additional funds raised as development occurs toward affordable housing.
Morrison said some of the measures that could be funded may not be seen for up to 25 years.
The city plans to hold open houses on the proposals in September and present a final draft to the Department of Neighborhood Development Services in October.