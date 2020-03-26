Charlottesville officials are urging landlords to ease burdens on their tenants as area jobless claims skyrocketed by nearly 4,000% last week as businesses felt the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlottesville and Albemarle County had a combined 1,179 jobless claims last week, up from 29 the previous week, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. Similar spikes in claims are occurring across the state and country.
On March 20, the city sent out approximately 1,700 letters from Mayor Nikuyah Walker to property managers advocating for voluntary actions to reduce burdens on tenants.
The letter recommends asking tenants who cannot pay rent for April or May to submit a written request for relief, including a general description of their household situation. It recommends installment payment plans and waiving late fees or penalties for those only paying partial rent in April and May.
The letter asks landlords to refer tenants who are struggling to the city’s Department of Human Services.
“We can’t mandate that landlords do anything,” Walker said in a video town hall Thursday. “The letter was an attempt to just get landlords to think about the situation that we are experiencing.”
Meanwhile, area officials boosted their call for residents to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Charlottesville, Albemarle, the University of Virginia and the Thomas Jefferson Health District put out a joint statement Thursday pushing for more stringent adherence to Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent executive order.
“We recognize that this is a challenging time for our community,” the statement says. “If you have not yet adopted social distancing, please do so now — maintain at least 6 feet from others outside your immediate family and avoid large gatherings of people. This applies in your home, on the sidewalk, in parks, grocery stores and other essential stores.”
The statement comes after city officials said Wednesday that Northam wasn’t doing enough to force residents throughout the state to stay at home amid the pandemic.
Northam has banned gatherings of 10 or more people. Violation of the order is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.
“It’s important for now that we only come into contact with people we absolutely have to and we only come into places we absolutely have to,” Walker said.
Appearing on the newly launched Cville360 program, Walker said that Tuesday’s letters were asking Northam to specifically order people to stay home.
“That was the purpose of the letter — to get mandated stay in your home,” she said. “We didn’t get that. … I definitely would like more clear direction.”
The joint statement says that if the city, county or university police departments view large gatherings or receive a complaint, the initial violation will be handled with education and guidance. Further violations will result in charges.
The city officially launched Cville360 on Thursday as a video broadcast focused on sharing the latest information on the city’s response to the virus.
The broadcast is hosted by city spokesman Brian Wheeler and will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and 4 p.m. Thursdays for the foreseeable future.
Viewers can participate by registering at charlottesville.org/zoom.
Walker and City Manager Tarron Richardson were on the program Thursday.
Richardson emphasized that while City Hall is closed to the public, the city is still open for business.
“We are still open for business,” he said. “That was one of the major things I wanted to make sure happened. I wanted to make sure we were still able to provide our public services to the community.”
Walker said the pandemic is changing area operations every day and the city needs to be straightforward with residents.
“We have to be able to say to people honestly that we can’t say with 100% certainty that we can keep you safe,” she said.
The next Cville360 will feature Fire Chief Andrew Baxter, Councilor Heather Hill and Kathryn Goodman, spokeswoman for the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
New local cases
The Thomas Jefferson Health District on Thursday confirmed 27 presumptive positive cases in the district, an increase of five from Wednesday. No new cases were reported in Albemarle County, which remains at nine, Fluvanna County, which has three, or Nelson County, which has one. Greene County now has its first case, Charlottesville has an additional diagnosis that brings its total to eight cases and Louisa has a new case, bringing its total to five.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 460 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19. Cases have been reported in 62 Virginia cities and counties, with 13 deaths statewide.
State health officials have said there’s a 19-hour lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
“The data is a little bit delayed, but at this point we know it is going up every day,” Wheeler said.
However, the state health department on Thursday reported nine cases in Charlottesville.
Trail closings, bottles sought
The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that all campgrounds, bathrooms, trail shelters, day-use areas and off-highway vehicle trails are temporarily closed.
A portion of the Jefferson National Forest covers Nelson County.
The Emergency Operations Center for Charlottesville, Albemarle and UVa announced Thursday that it is partnering with Silverback Distillery to fulfill a need for hand sanitizer.
The Afton-based distillery announced last week that it had shifted gears from crafting whiskey, gin and vodka to creating hand sanitizer for medical staff and first responders.
The Emergency Operations Center is accepting donations of empty bottles to use for the hand sanitizer. Empty bottles with lids can be dropped off through 2 p.m. Friday at CMA’s Colonial Nissan, 200 Myers Drive. For more information about donating bottles, call (434) 297-8415.
