While some businesses are beginning to open up, the Charlottesville Department of Parks & Recreation plans to keep outside areas closed down.
Officials announced Wednesday that they currently expect to see swimming pools, summer camps, playgrounds and basketball and tennis courts closed into the summer.
The department, and city of Charlottesville officials, will continue to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the area to decide when to open the facilities.
Remaining closed are outdoor and indoor pools and spray grounds; camps; indoor recreational areas; indoor and outdoor playgrounds; picnic shelters; park public restrooms; parking lots at McIntire, Pen, Tonsler and Washington parks; Meadowcreek Golf Course; Charlottesville Skate Park; Sugar Hollow Reservoir; and administrative offices.
Registered programs at closed facilities are cancelled although online programs may be added on a limited basis at a later date.
All special events for the summer season are cancelled.
The few remaining open facilities include outdoor parks and trails not currently closed, providing people remain at least six feet apart.
The City Market will continue with pre-orders and drive-through pickup only.
Dog parks remain open but are limited to 10 people in the fenced in area. More than 10 dogs are allowed in the park, however.
Updates will be posted on the department website at charlottesville.gov/parksandrec and through our social media accounts.
The department can be reached by email at parksandrec@charlottesville.gov or at (434) 970-3260.
