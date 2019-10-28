More than 20,000 lights will adorn a 30-foot Norway spruce this holiday season in downtown Charlottesville.
The city, along with the University of Virginia Community Credit Union, announced the tree selection Monday. Betty Bollendorf, of Albemarle County, donated the conifer, which will be lit up Dec. 6 during the Grand Illumination, an event in its 22nd year.
The tree will be installed at City Hall Plaza next to the Sprint Pavilion, a new location, in mid-November.
An online poll will determine the name of the tree. Last year, “Spruce Willis” was the winning moniker. For more information, visit cvillegrand.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.