Betty Bollendorf, of Albemarle County, donated the 30-foot Norway spruce, which will be lit up Dec. 6 during the Grand Illumination, an event in its 22nd year.

More than 20,000 lights will adorn a 30-foot Norway spruce this holiday season in downtown Charlottesville.

The city, along with the University of Virginia Community Credit Union, announced the tree selection Monday. Betty Bollendorf, of Albemarle County, donated the conifer, which will be lit up Dec. 6 during the Grand Illumination, an event in its 22nd year.

The tree will be installed at City Hall Plaza next to the Sprint Pavilion, a new location, in mid-November.

An online poll will determine the name of the tree. Last year, “Spruce Willis” was the winning moniker. For more information, visit cvillegrand.com.

