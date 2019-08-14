The Charlottesville Planning Commission is taking a closer look at a proposed apartment project on West Main Street to allay concerns about the fate of a neighboring historic building.
The commission tabled Milestone Partners’ request for a special-use permit for a 55-unit building at 602-616 W. Main St. during its meeting on Tuesday.
The request is for the second phase of an apartment complex.
The first phase, approved in 2016, will be a six-story apartment building behind the existing Blue Moon Diner. It will have about 60 units and be completed later this year.
The second phase would occur on the property occupied by University Tire & Auto Center, which would be demolished.
The proposal calls for a four-story building with retail space on the ground floor facing West Main.
The permit is required because 55 units creates a density of 120 units per acre, more than what is allowed by-right on the property.
According to city documents, the building would have a mix of studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments, with the possibility of three-bedroom units.
Pat Edwards, a member of the adjacent First Baptist Church, expressed concern about the safety of The Holsinger Building during construction at a joint Planning Commission-City Council public hearing Tuesday. The 1912 structure is the church’s annex.
Edwards asked the city to impose more regulations for monitoring the building during construction.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker pushed for more information about the protections for the building, saying that if the case went to court, then a developer would have more resources to fight the church. Walker and Councilors Heather Hill and Kathy Galvin were present for the public hearing on the proposal.
Commissioner Jody Lahendro, who said he has done engineering consulting for the church, proposed a requirement that developer Jeff Levin digitally document the church before and after construction and regularly monitor seismic activity. The monitoring would come with notifications to the church.
Commissioner Rory Stolzenberg pressed Levin on the price for the apartments. Stolzenberg said the units at the nearly completed building are advertised between $1,499 for a studio apartment and $4,090 for a three-bedroom apartment.
Levin said the rental rates would be in line with the market rate at the time they are available.
Some commissioners were concerned about affordable housing within the development.
City planner Brian Haluska said the application doesn’t say how the developer will meet affordable housing requirements, but they cannot skirt that responsibility.
“There’s no way someone can decide just not to do it,” he said.
Haluska said Levin can construct affordable units on the parcel or off-site or contribute to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund.
Levin said he wasn’t sure which option would be used without creating a design for the entire building.
Mark Kavit said the location would be great for on-site affordable housing and Levin should be pressured to build it.
“I think we have a developer here that’s looking at how much can he get out of the units and maximizing investment,” he said.
Levin proposed removing conditions for the permit requiring 53 underground parking spaces and limiting the building to four stories. He said the project should just be held to the zoning code requirements and that specific guidelines can hinder design.
The commission unanimously voted to table the proposal until its Sept. 10 meeting. Commissioner Hosea Mitchell, who is a member of First Baptist Church, did not vote because of his association with the congregation. Commissioner Gary Heaton left the meeting before the vote to attend to a personal issue.