The Charlottesville Planning Commission will consider a proposal this week for the second phase of an apartment project along West Main Street.
The commission will hold a joint public hearing with the City Council on Milestone Partners’ request for a special-use permit for a 55-unit building at 602-616 W Main St.
In 2016, the council approved a special-use permit for a six-story apartment building behind the existing Blue Moon Diner as the first phase of the project.
That project will come with about 60 units and is scheduled to be completed later this year.
The permit request would continue to incorporate the Blue Moon Diner and a convenience store into the project by constructing the building on the adjacent University Tire & Auto Center property.
The proposal calls for a four-story building with retail space on the ground floor facing West Main.
The permit is required because 55 units creates a density of 120 units per acre.
According to city documents, the building would have a mix of studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments, with the possibility of three-bedroom units.
The complex would have 53 underground parking spaces. The proposal does not contain any affordable housing.
The project application doesn’t come with possible rental prices, only saying that “a number” will be market rate.
The Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 605 E. Main St. The public hearing begins at 6 p.m.