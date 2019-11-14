The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for the occupants of a car that struck a utility pole Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of Elm Street around 11:27 p.m., according to a social media post from the department.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a gray sedan overturned in the street. The occupants had left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call (434) 977-4000.
