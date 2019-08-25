Charlottesville police are, on average, stopping and arresting one-third fewer people through what it calls "investigative detentions" than was the case a year ago.
However, black people are still far more likely to encounter an officer than are white people in the city based on their percentage of the population.
Charlottesville Police Department data for May through July on investigative detentions, commonly called “stop-and-frisks,” shows an increase in stops over the first quarter of the year.
However, looking at the numbers overall, the monthly average of stops and arrests have dropped nearly 40% since they were first reported in September.
Since September, 592 people have been stopped in 465 encounters with police. More than half of those people, 53%, were black. Based on their percentage of the city’s population, about 17%, black people are more likely to be stopped by an officer in the city.
The latest three-month stretch only leads any other time period in the number of white officer-initiated stops, even though the September report didn’t provide such data.
Between May and July, 153 people were stopped across 124 encounters with police. Of those stopped, 78 were black, 74 were white and one was Asian.
Police arrested 69 people in the stops, of whom 36 were black, 32 were white and one was Asian.
Men made up 31 of the 36 arrests of African Americans.
An equal number of black and white people were stopped and then released without charges.
Officers initiated 47 of the 124 encounters, stopping 59 people. Thirty-four of those people were black and 25 were white.
Thirty-four of the 47 police-initiated stops were made by white officers and two were made by black officers.
Ten white and two Asian officers had more than two stops a month between May and July.
July led the way with 52 people stopped across 45 encounters. However, African Americans were stopped the most in May and white people were stopped the most in June.
May also saw the most arrests of the past three months, at 26, of whom 17 were black.
The most stops, 20, were in Belmont. Seventeen people were stopped downtown, 15 were stopped on the Downtown Mall and 13 were made on The Corner.
Black people were stopped the most downtown, at 11, followed by seven on the mall, six in Belmont and five in the Ridge Street neighborhood.
White people were stopped 13 times in Belmont, nine times on The Corner, eight on the Downtown Mall and six downtown.
Between May and July, an average of 51 people were stopped across 41 encounters per month. Black people were stopped an average of 26 times a month, compared with 25 white people.
Officers also averaged a total of 23 arrests per month, of whom 12 were black people and 11 were white.
Since data was first reported in September, Charlottesville officers stop, on average, 54 people a month across 42 encounters. Black people are stopped 28 times a month, compared with 25 white people.
Officers average a total of 23 arrests per month, split about evenly between white and black people.
Belmont has seen the most stops, at 72, followed by downtown with 59, The Corner with 55 and Fifeville at 46.
Belmont is the top neighborhood that both black and white people are stopped, with a total of 26 and 45, respectively.
CPD’s use of the practice has dropped significantly since it was first reported.
The average number of monthly officer-initiated stops is down 38% since September.
The average number of people stopped has dropped 34% in that time among 32% fewer encounters.
Black people have been stopped 19% less since September, compared with a 45% decline in white people.
Arrests are down by 37% — 19% among African Americans and 50% among white people.