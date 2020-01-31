One of Charlottesville’s voting precincts has a new name.

Earlier this month, the City Council approved changing the name of the “Recreation Precinct” to “Key Recreation Precinct” to reflect the correct name of Herman Key Jr. Recreation Center.

Voters won’t see any other change in the precinct, which remains at 800 E. Market St.

