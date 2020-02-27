Charlottesville officials say a scam impersonating the city's utility billing office has expanded to include email.

The caller claims to be a representative of the utility office and asks for immediate payment of a gas bill, threatening to disconnect service.

The city issued an alert about the scam a week ago and said the person might ask for personal information, request an email address or direct the resident to make a cash payment at a 7-Eleven or Walmart.

Now, the caller might follow-up with an email that has the city’s logo and appears to come from customer service.

City officials said in a news release that anyone receiving a suspicious phone call or email should hang up and contact the city at (434) 970-3211 to verify whether city officials were actually trying to get in touch.

Legitimate calls from the office will provide account information to customers and will not ask for credit card information.

Scam victims are asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 977-9041.

