The final phase of a planned expansion of the Carlton Views apartment complex in Belmont is one step closer to fruition.
Charlottesville officials held a site plan conference with developers behind the project on Wednesday morning.
The affordable housing complex currently contains a 54-unit apartment building.
Wednesday’s meeting focused on the third phase of construction, which contains 48 units. The City Council voted 4-1 in December to approve a rezoning for that portion.
Councilors were uneasy with the proposal but still approved it. They were concerned by a lack of outdoor space, but they didn’t deny the request nor convince the developer to change the site plan. Therefore, no substantial changes to greenspace can occur, according to city planner Matt Alfele.
The council also designated the site as a revitalization area and, earlier last year, allocated $1.4 million to it.
The designation is required for the developer to apply for low-income tax credits.
Alfele provided comments from city staff about the proposal. Officials want more information on a proposed recreation area, dog park and other details.
Kevin Wood, the representative for Fountainhead Properties, said the second phase, which contains 52 units and would be ready to lease in 18 months, would cost $10.5 million.
The third phase will cost about $11 million.
“Construction costs have gone way up, so we think it’ll cost about the same to build a smaller building,” he said.
All the apartments in the third phase will be available for people who make 60% or less of the city’s $57,652 median income. Wood said 15% to 25% of the units will be for those who make 40% or less of the area median income.
Wood said construction on phase three should start in the spring and be completed by 2022.
