Charlottesville City Schools is expected to adopt an equity policy in two months, but School Board members want to see more specific metrics and goals in the final version.
School Board members reviewed a draft policy on Thursday. The 212-word document amounts to a vision statement for the division, outlining a series of beliefs and commitments for School Board members and highlighting no concrete action steps. Division officials have said this policy would help to ensure equity is considered in all decisions.
The board didn’t vote Thursday but will continue the discussion at its Sept. 5 meeting, with a vote expected in October.
“What I want is substance and metrics,” board chair Jennifer McKeever said. “This means nothing … It’s like cotton candy. It’s sweet but doesn’t fill you up. I don’t want a feel-good equity policy.”
Superintendent Rosa Atkins said the draft policy was intended to be skeletal so board members could help fill it out.
“We knew we needed to bring something you could work on,” she said.
The draft policy does call on the School Board to “create and support racially, ethnically, culturally and economically sensitive practices that provide equitable access to a high standard of achievement for all students.”
Board member Sherry Kraft and others supported including a specific definition of equity.
McKeever said she wouldn’t support a policy that didn’t have regulations attached.
In Albemarle County, all policy changes must be reviewed with an equity checklist developed by division staff in 2018. The checklist outlines a review process and questions to ask of a policy.
Charlottesville staff members also are reviewing the equity policy in Roanoke City Public Schools, which has served as a model for other Virginia school systems. That document, adopted in 2009, identifies factors that play a role in ensuring all students achieve at high levels and 18 metrics. Roanoke also requires an annual equity report and plan.
McKeever said she wanted to hear from the division’s equity committee, convened earlier this year, about the proposed policy.
“If they came to us and said this what we need and why, I would be more likely to support it,” she said.
Beth Cheuk, coordinator of community relations for Charlottesville, said the draft document was intended to be “a conversation starter.”
“We want to be thoughtful about this and incorporate your ideas,” said Cheuk, who is part of a team leading the division’s equity work.
Atkins said a major part of improving equity comes from the heart.
“Because you can change policies, you can change procedures, but until each of us, and it is incumbent upon all of us, until we change our heart, we really have not made a significant impact or maximum impact on our society at large,” she said.
The October vote will come near the one-year anniversary of a critical New York Times-ProPublica article that focused on achievement gaps in the division and started months of discussion about equity issues in the school system.
Thursday’s policy discussion followed an equity update on priorities for next school year. The division will focus on four areas: a supported and supportive staff; growing relationships; diverse, inclusive and rigorous learning experiences; and equity foundations.
To support staff, the division has reworked the mentoring program for new teachers, changed the instructional coaching model for all teachers, and connected teachers of color with professional group such as the African-American Teaching Fellows.
Equity councils at each school will be established and will report to a division-level equity committee.
Denise Johnson, the division’s new supervisor of equity and inclusion, said the school councils will be charged with doing the equity work at the individual schools and will include parents and school staff. At the middle and high school levels, students will be able to serve on the councils.
Additionally, this school year will be the first of a new model for gifted education. The division is ending the practice of pulling students identified as gifted out of the classroom to receive additional instruction. Instead, gifted specialists will work with all students in their regular classroom.
To fully implement this plan, Atkins has said the division needs to hire eight additional gifted teachers. So far, four have been hired, Atkins said Thursday.
City Council is funding six of the positions, while the school system is using its reserves and money for another position to hire two teachers.
Atkins will discuss the changes with City Council at its meeting Monday evening. A vote to approve the $468,000 for the six teachers is on the agenda.