Enrollment in Charlottesville City Schools has slowed slightly, matching the division’s overall projections, according to division data.
Kim Powell, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, updated School Board members on student enrollment for the 2019-20 academic year at Thursday’s board meeting.
About 4,310 are attending city schools this year, as of Sept. 4, the 10th day of the new school year. This year’s enrollment is 43 students fewer than this time last year, but that figure is higher than what the division projected.
While the division-wide enrollment matched expectations, Powell said there were “ups and downs in places we didn’t expect.”
Greenbrier Elementary saw the largest decrease, by 30 students. However, Powell said that number is expected to bounce back.
“We’re expecting a slow and steady increase,” Powell said.
Powell said an additional elementary teacher included in the current-year budget hasn’t been hired for this school year because of slow kindergarten enrollment over the summer.
Other elementary schools in Charlottesville, except Venable and Johnson, had enrollment decreases. Enrollment at Walker Upper Elementary and Buford Middle School was flat. At Charlottesville High School, 32 more students are enrolled than were last year.
In Charlottesville, enrollment consistently increased since 2011 but has slowed in recent years, according to previous board presentations.
In Albemarle County, 13,979 students are enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade, 246 students more than what officials projected, according to the division’s 10-day report. Including preschool, enrollment is 14,322 students.
Cale Elementary had the largest enrollment increase of any Albemarle school, with 720 students attending this school year. That’s 83 more than last school year and 90 more than what was projected.
Growth at Cale was a concern for the division’s Long Range Planning Advisory Committee. The panel recommended a $5 million project to expand the school’s cafeteria and add classrooms to accommodate the school’s population.
The 10-day count of students is one of several enrollment reports. School divisions will do another count for the fall on Sept. 30 and send that report to the Virginia Department of Education. A count in March also will be used to determine state funding.
“This is not the final story,” Powell said.
