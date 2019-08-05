Visitors to all Charlottesville public schools will need to be buzzed in before entering the buildings this coming academic year.
The division finished installing the new system at Walker Upper Elementary, Buford Middle and Charlottesville High schools this summer. The city’s elementary schools previously had the system installed.
Other security upgrades include implementing a system that allows staff members to more easily control access to Walker and Buford.
“That’s a huge improvement,” Jennifer McKeever, chairwoman of the School Board, said at last week’s board meeting. “Thank you so much. That’s been an ongoing concern here … It’s been a long time coming.”
In March, the Black Student Union at Charlottesville High School demanded security upgrades at Buford, Walker and CHS in the wake of a racist online threat that shut down the division for two days.
Kim Powell, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said the division started with access control at Buford and Walker because those are the two schools that have open campuses. With it, school and division staffers can see which doors are open or unlocked and who has opened different doors, and can control who has access to certain doors and when.
“You can see all that right from the dashboard,” Powell said. “So you got a big school, it’s nice to be in one place. It’s one-stop-shop access control.”
Powell said the plan is for access control to be installed at all city schools. She discussed the new system at the recent School Board meeting.
Benefits include reducing the number of metal keys in circulation, according to the presentation. Staff members will have key fobs to get into the school buildings. Powell said that’s less expensive than replacing keys. The access control system also works with the schools’ security cameras and other division databases.
Powell said it also was a more cost effective option to maintain the integrity of the buildings’ perimeter security.
Currently, school staffers are receiving training on the access control system, which Powell said won’t replace manually checking to make sure all of the doors are locked.
Because Walker and Buford have open campuses, school staff members have to decide how to handle the times when students are going from one class to another. Powell said Buford staffers have opted to sync the system with the school’s bell schedule, so the doors are open during passing periods.
Walker, meanwhile, won’t have doors unlocked at bell changes.
“They want to handle it manually,” Powell said.
Staff members also are figuring out ways for students to move throughout the school during the day. They’ll be able to leave a building to go to the main office, for example, but won’t be able to get back to their classroom as all of the exterior doors will be locked.
“For the return trip, the plan [at Walker] is to escort students back,” Powell said. “In case that doesn’t work out as well as we think it will, we’re looking at a large hall pass fob.”
McKeever acknowledged that implementing the system is a work in progress.
“We’re excited about the options that this gives us,” Powell said. “… It’s a wonderful level of control.”
Reconfiguration
Powell and project manager Mike Goddard also updated School Board members on the planning process for the reconfiguration of Buford and Walker.
The school division received $3 million from the City Council this fiscal year for the design phase of the project, which would move sixth grade back to Buford and centralize preschool programs at Walker.
Goddard said the first step will be to hire an architect to study the site and facilities and come up with different options and scopes for the reconfiguration and construction work, whether that’s building new schools or renovating existing ones.
Through this process, expected to take about a year, the school division will have a more detailed estimate of the project’s cost, Goddard said. Past studies have put the price tag anywhere from $55 million to $80 million.
Goddard said the request for proposals will be issued this fall, and the School Board should have a cost estimate by December 2020, which will be considered as part of the budgeting process for fiscal year 2022.
Goddard said he is excited for the project to begin.
“It’s the most exciting thing I’ve seen to come through our office,” he said. “… It’s a long time the city has done something of this scale.”