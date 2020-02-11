20190819_cdp_news_concert283.JPG

ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS Community members line up during the championship game for the Banks Collage Basketball Association summer league in Tonsler Park on Aug. 19, 2019. The game was played as part of the Unity Days "Made in Charlottesville - Reclaim Concert" which featured local musical acts and food.

 Ryan M. Kelly

Charlottesville is seeking applications for Unity Days 2020.

This year’s Unity Days covers events from Aug. 1-12.

The event is meant to remember the white nationalist violence of 2017 and bring the community together.

All proposals will go through a committee review process and be available for public viewing.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/UD2020.

Recommended for you

Load comments