Charlottesville is seeking applications for Unity Days 2020.
This year’s Unity Days covers events from Aug. 1-12.
The event is meant to remember the white nationalist violence of 2017 and bring the community together.
All proposals will go through a committee review process and be available for public viewing.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/UD2020.
