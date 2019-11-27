The city of Charlottesville is dealing with a data breach in the third-party software used to collect real estate and personal property tax payments.
The breach was discovered on Friday and the city immediately disabled the software, according to city spokesman Brian Wheeler.
The software is used by the treasurer’s office and other localities, Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the city is still trying to determine how many people were affected by the breach and the exact nature of the flaw.
“We take matters related to securing our computer systems and the confidential information of our employees, residents, and customers very seriously,” Wheeler wrote in an email Wednesday. “While in this case it was third-party software, the city will work to ensure that our customers are appropriately notified of the results of this investigation.”
Customers can still pay taxes online, but Wheeler said the city currently is using a different third-party vendor to process payments and store information.
It’s the second data breach the city has experienced this year.
Between March 19 and April 22, a city employee’s email was hacked and could have exposed the personal information of 10,700 utility billing customers.
