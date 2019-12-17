Charlottesville officials will hold a ceremony to officially change the namesake of Preston Avenue this weekend.
The City Council voted in February to change the street's namesake from Thomas Lewis Preston to Asalie Minor Preston.
Thomas Preston was a Confederate officer who owned 29 slaves. He also owned the Wyndhurst farm, part of which still sits off Grady Avenue. He was rector of the University of Virginia from 1864 to 1865.
Asalie Minor Preston taught in segregated schools throughout the area for all but three years from 1922 to 1969. From 1933 to 1936, Preston studied for an education degree from St. Paul’s College in Lawrenceville.
The Minor-Preston Educational Fund, which bears her name, awards scholarships to students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County high schools.
Officials will unveil an honorary sign marking the new namesake at the event, which is open to the public. Additional signs will be placed along the entire length of Preston Avenue during the next month.
The ceremony will occur at 10 a.m. Saturday at Washington Park at the intersection of Preston Avenue and 10th Street Northwest.
