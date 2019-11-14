The city of Charlottesville is holding an open house Wednesday to discuss a planned design for the Barracks Road/Emmet Street intersection.

The purpose of the project is to improve the intersection while providing enhancements to bike, pedestrian and transit facilities along the corridor.

The design team has developed a preferred conceptual design for the Barracks Road corridor. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Walker Upper Elementary School.

Officials will provide an update on the engineering and design efforts since the last public open house, as well as solicit feedback on the proposed preferred concepts.

For more information, email project manager Kyle Kling at klingk@charlottesville.org.

