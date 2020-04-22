The Charlottesville City Council will hold a virtual work session to discuss leadership and departmental updates to city operations Tuesday afternoon.

The webinar will be broadcast on the city's website, Facebook and Twitter at 3 p.m. Comcast Cable Channel 10 and a Zoom webinar, which will allow public comment, also will broadcast.

To register in advance for the Zoom webinar, members of the public must use the

link zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nsp8ZNg_QRaE5j5GLv8ofA. The webinar invitation includes dial-in telephone numbers for those who wish to participate via phone.

