The Charlottesville City Council will hold a virtual work session to discuss leadership and departmental updates to city operations Tuesday afternoon.
The webinar will be broadcast on the city's website, Facebook and Twitter at 3 p.m. Comcast Cable Channel 10 and a Zoom webinar, which will allow public comment, also will broadcast.
To register in advance for the Zoom webinar, members of the public must use the
link zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nsp8ZNg_QRaE5j5GLv8ofA. The webinar invitation includes dial-in telephone numbers for those who wish to participate via phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.