The seemingly never-moving Belmont Bridge project is taking a small step forward.
Charlottesville has received approval from the Virginia Department of Transportation to start right-of-way acquisition, Neighborhood Development Services Director Alex Ikefuna told the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
“That was a major milestone,” Ikefuna said.
Ikefuna said the city’s hopes to acquire all right-of-way by next summer and seek construction proposals by fall 2020.
The bridge carries Avon Street over the Buckingham Branch Railroad line. It was constructed in 1961 and sees about 14,000 vehicles a day, according to VDOT estimates. The city decided to replace it in 2003.
The project has hit several snags along the way, especially with public opposition to initial designs. The original consultants in charge of the process, MMM Design, went out of business in 2014.
In 2017, Kimley-Horn took over the project. The City Council approved a design in October of that year.
The conceptual design includes a 7-foot-wide bicycle lane and a 10-foot-wide sidewalk. The bike lane and sidewalk will be separated from cars by a median.
The total budget for the project is $24.7 million.