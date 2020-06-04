Charlottesville has completed construction on two shared-use paths that will open Saturday.
The first is along Water Street between the Belmont Bridge and 10th Street Northeast. The path is an extension of, and is nearly the same design as, the existing asphalt path extending past the coal tower to Meade Avenue.
The second path is along the U.S. 250 Bypass and includes a paved bicycle and pedestrian trail.
The project includes a newly built retaining wall under the Dairy Road bridge. Future projects intend to connect this trail section east to existing paved trails along the bypass and through McIntire Park and the YMCA, as well as west to the Meadow Creek trail system, Michie Drive and U.S. 29.
The projects were funded with assistance from the Virginia Department of Transportation and Federal Highways Administration through the Transportation Alternatives Program. The paths were constructed by Linco Inc. of Waynesboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.