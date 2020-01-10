Charlottesville will spend about $57,000 to address mold and water infiltration issues at the building shared by the police department and the General District Court.
The city awarded two contracts on Dec. 17 to remove the mold and fix the infiltration in the building’s basement.
Simpson Unlimited Inc. of Manassas will receive $34,675 to fix the water problems and city-based Intrastate Pest Control Inc. is being paid $22,554 to remove the mold.
City officials discovered leaks in the building at 606 E. Main St. after a heavy rain last February. Subsequent tests were positive for microbial mold spores.
About 10 employees were moved from the basement to another part of City Hall after the mold was discovered.
The city conducted a water test in June and found leaking in the entrance to the building, which appeared to come up through the floor. Water leaks also were found in the basement ceiling.
City officials have said no health issues were reported related to mold, which can be associated with respiratory problems and cause nasal stuffiness, eye and skin irritation or wheezing, according to the Princeton University Office of Environmental Health and Safety.
Simpson Unlimited is expected to seal and repair the leaks starting on Jan. 25, according to city officials.
Once the leaks are fixed, Interstate will begin basement demolition and mold remediation. That work is tentatively planned to start on Feb. 3.
Intrastate will be required to remove all walls, carpet and ceiling tiles in the basement to clean the area.
The request for proposals said that work is required to finish by April 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.