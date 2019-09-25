Charlottesville is starting several road projects that will impact drivers across the city.
On Sunday, crews will close the Downtown Mall crossing at Second Street Southwest from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure is necessary to remove a public art project from the wall of the Violet Crown movie theater.
Another project will reverse the traffic flow on First Street and Second Street Southwest.
The change impacts one block of the road between South and Water streets. It’s part of a six-month pilot program to create an alternate route for the Charlottesville Area Transit free trolley-style bus. Starting Tuesday, the trolley bus will stop at Midway Manor on South Street.
On Oct. 5, the city will conduct another flow-reversal pilot on Monticello Road. From 9 to 10 a.m., the traffic flow will be switched near the Belmont Bridge.
Public safety crews will direct drivers and observe the turning radius of large vehicles.
Depending on how the pilot goes, the city will consider conducting a longer trial program.
