» The Center offers All Things Digital-Pros and Cons of 5G Networks from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Fixed Income Investing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

» Homeownership Education Course is offered by Anderson Realty Referrals LLC from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at Central Library at 201 E. Market St. Register at vhda.com/freeclass. (540) 479-3226.

» House of Worship Safety Workshop will be conducted by the Albemarle County Police Department on Thursday. Registration is required by emailing georgej@albemarle.org. Lunch will be provided.

» Ivy Creek Foundation hosts Jim Childress and Emily Luebke presenting "Odonata: Dragonflies and Damselflies" at 2 p.m. Sunday. 1780 Earlysville Road. 

» Law Enforcement and the Criminal Justice System: Achieving Justice for All is presented as a panel discussion with Charlottesville Chief of Police RaShall Brackney, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania, and Charlottesville-Albemarle public defender, Elizabeth Murtagh from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. 

» Native American Uses of Native Plants is discussed with Steve Pullinger during the monthly meeting of Virginia Native Plant Society Jefferson Chapter from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. vnps.org/jefferson.

» Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters offers “Packing 101: The Basics” from 11 to 11:30 a.m. March 14. 1123 N. Emmet St., No. 23. (434) 977-1415.

» Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts Doug Tallamy presenting “Nature's Best Hope: Creating a vibrant Ecosystem” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. (434) 872-4581

» Piedmont Virginia Community College holds Getting Started Information Sessions on certificate and degree programs, placement tests, student services and more from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Nelson Memorial Library and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library. (434) 961-5275.

» Second Street Gallery hosts a free bark-painting workshop inspired by Kluge-Ruhe artist Nongirrna Marawili from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 115 Second St. SE. Register in advance by email to lou@secondstreetgallery. (434) 977-7284.

» Virginia Credit Union holds a Homebuyers Seminar from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 120 Seminole Court. vacu.org/seminars. (804) 323-6800.

