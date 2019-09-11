After months of reviewing Paul Cale’s 22-year tenure as Albemarle County superintendent, an advisory committee is recommending that his name be taken off a local elementary school, citing comments attributed to Cale and the pace of racial integration in the school system.
The committee, comprised of parents, community members, teachers and administrators, announced its decision Tuesday during a short meeting. Committee Chair Dennis Rooker said statements attributed to Cale in a 1956 magazine article and the nine-year lag in desegregating the school system were key to the decision. He said those points made the continued use of the name of Cale Elementary School controversial.
“This is not about Paul Cale, however,” Rooker said in a statement. “This is about present and future students, teachers and other members of the community. It is on that basis that our committee reached a consensus that the name of the school be changed.”
The committee's review is the first step outlined in the School Board’s new policy on building names and renaming that was adopted in January. The School Board has the final say on whether to rename the school.
No vote was taken at Tuesday’s meeting. The internal deliberations of the group are not subject to the state’s open meeting law because schools Superintendent Matt Haas appointed the committee and not the School Board, according to a division spokesman.
The review of Cale was prompted by the discovery of an article in Commentary that was included in a School Board presentation last October. In the article, Cale was critical of integration, though many of his comments were paraphrased and his supporters have contested the accuracy of the piece.
The committee did not find evidence that either a correction or retraction was requested, nor did it find that public comments by Cale were inconsistent with the views attributed to him in the article, according to a division news release.
Over the last several months, committee members researched newspaper archives and meeting minutes from Cale’s tenure — 1947 to 1969 — and they utilized interviews with students, teachers and administrators who were in county schools during that period and input from Cale’s family and friends.
Cale oversaw the end of segregation of the county schools. The first 26 African American students integrated three county schools in 1963 — nine years after the Supreme Court declared segregation unconstitutional.
“Our committee saw no evidence that Mr. Cale ever spoke publicly against segregation, nor did we find any indication that he ever pushed to have integration occur faster,” Rooker said. “We must acknowledge, however, that Mr. Cale was dealing with a School Board strongly opposed to integration.”
In fact, four School Board members were fired in 1963 after refusing an order from the Board of Supervisors to repeal a policy to eliminate athletics and social functions in county schools, according to the news release. The policy was aimed at preventing students of different races from interacting socially and was passed as some form of integration became inevitable.
The committee saw no evidence that Cale ever took a public position on this issue, per the news release.
Next steps
Cale Elementary is one of 14 schools named after individuals. It’s the first school to go through the review process detailed in the School Board’s policy.
Since the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017, school systems and communities have taken a second look at places named after Confederate leaders and segregation-era officials. An analysis by Education Week found that 22 schools in eight states were named after segregationists.
According to the policy, school names should be consistent with the “Board’s currently adopted vision, mission, goals and values.” Right now, its four values are excellence, young people, community and respect.
In the end, Cale’s tenure wasn’t consistent with those values, the committee decided. Haas will take the committee’s decision under consideration and then make a recommendation to the School Board.
Haas thanked the committee members for their due diligence.
“They willingly took on what is, for many, an emotional and difficult issue,” he said in the statement. “Their work was thoughtful and valuable.”
Haas said he will consider the committee’s recommendation and anticipates making his recommendation to the School Board during a School Board meeting next month.
