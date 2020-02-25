20200219_cdp_sports_uvahoops035.JPG

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett coaches during a game against Boston College Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Fans of Virginia basketball will be able to see the Commonwealth Clash in action during a live broadcast at the Paramount Theater.

The game in Blacksburg is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The screening is free. Concessions will be available throughout the game.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed by calling The Paramount's Box Office at (434) 979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM.

