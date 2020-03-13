The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is collecting donations for a new fund created to help alleviate the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Community Emergency Response Fund will operate in partnership with local governments, schools, and the private sector to address current and emerging needs and strategically fill gaps in support, the foundation said in a news release Friday.
The ongoing pandemic — which has resulted in at least 30 cases in Virginia as of noon Friday — could mean a loss of income and limited access to food, supplies and education.
"Public emergencies such as this tend to be disproportionate in their impacts," the foundation said in a news release. "The Fund will seek to support, in particular, residents without health insurance or access to sick days, people with limited English language proficiency, healthcare and gig economy workers, and communities of color. Lower-income and international students will face particular challenges as schools and universities close."
Donations can be made through the foundation's website, http://bit.ly/2WbL3zO.
