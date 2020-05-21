Planning Commission

The Charlottesville Planning Commission discusses the Comprehensive Plan update with consultants from Rhodeside and Harwell Inc. during a February meeting.

Consultants tasked with updating Charlottesville’s Comprehensive Plan are holding webinars to seek community input on the process.

The consultant team held its first webinar Wednesday. The second is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday and the third will be held at noon Tuesday.

To register to participate, visit cvilleplanstogether.com/stay-involved.

The Comprehensive Plan, which is a guide for local land-use decisions, was last updated in 2013. The zoning code hasn’t been substantially revised since 2003.

Officials started updating the plan in late 2016, but it was partially derailed by a push to focus on affordable housing in the fallout of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. It came to a halt the following year when city planners realized updating the plan and zoning code was too much for Department of Neighborhood Services staff members, who said they already were overworked.

Rhodeside and Harwell Inc. received a $926,000 contract in October to finish the update, which is expected to wrap up by the end of this year. The zoning ordinance rewrite is expected to kick off in November and take another year.

