Professional and amateur cooks and gardeners alike shared their love for their crafts, which stretch in "an unbroken chain" from the 18th century to the present, at the 13th annual Heritage Harvest Food Festival at Monticello on Saturday.
"Look at this red calico bean from Monticello, which dates back to a 1794 family in Tennessee," said John Coykendall, a master gardener, holding aloft a clay-red bean before an audience. "To me, [seeds] remind me of chain links stretching all the way back from 1794 to the present, with no links missing. They're illustrators of our biodiversity and our history."
The heritage festival celebrates Thomas Jefferson as a farmer, as well as the enslaved people who grew his crops, cooked his food and contributed to the growth of American agriculture and cuisine.
Ira Wallace founded the festival in 2006. It grew out of the Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, which she helps run. The Mineral-based cooperative offers more than 700 varieties of vegetable, flower, herb, grain and other seeds.
From the shelter of a vendor tent, where the cooperative was selling hanks of garlic and onions and seed packets, Wallace surveyed the hundreds of people bustling across Monticello's lawn.
"Even from our first year, we knew the festival could be something special," she said.
For this baker's dozen festival, Wallace praised the chef, author and activist Alice Waters, who was one of the day's keynote speakers.
"I think the edible schoolyard movement is really an amazing thing," Wallace said, referring to a project by Waters to establish a gardening and cooking program in local schools in Berkeley, California. "And those things are now part of our culture."
Jefferson was an avid farmer who cultivated plants native to Virginia and experimented with others brought to him from Europe and across the Americas. The Thomas Jefferson Foundation has carried on that tradition with gardens at Monticello and a seed bank that attempts to replicate and preserve plants grown by the third president.
Jefferson's legacy is also evident in the festival's discussions around food. His kitchen, built to enable the French techniques taught to his enslaved cook, James Hemings, also turned out new American staples such as sweet potato pie, okra soup, corn cakes and ketchup.
In a moderated discussion, culinary historian Michael Twitty and chef Jeremiah Langhorne discussed the legacy of Hemings and of the iconic cook James Beard in America cuisine.
African American enslaved cooks created famous meals at George Washington's President's House in Philadelphia and at plantations across the South.
But because those chefs were not allowed to pass along their knowledge in any formal fashion, their achievements often went unappreciated, said Langhorne. And American regional cooking, often flavored by African, Native American and Central American cultures, was often considered inferior to European traditions until cooks like Beard decided to celebrate the regional variations.
"In a country like America, you see the beginnings of [a tradition like French cuisine], but we just have not been around for long enough for that stuff to have time to come together," Langhorne said. "And the cuisine in the American South comes from the influence of enslaved people and Africa, but people often weren't allowed to record their own accomplishments. If people had been allowed to cultivate their training and techniques in a systematic fashion, the culinary culture of this country would be light years ahead of where it is now."
Hemings helped to lay the foundation for an American cuisine from his place in the Monticello kitchen, Twitty said, melding his European training with American crops and with African staples and styles of cooking.
Even though Hemings' own life was short — he died at the age of 36 in Baltimore in 1801, several years after gaining freedom — his work and influence on subsequent cooks at Monticello, who then spread across the country, remained.
"There is a family tree of people trained that had the influence of Monticello," Twitty said. "You can't underestimate the cultural grapevine of African Americans teaching each other different skills and abilities. They were the essence of cooking."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.