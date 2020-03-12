» DaBaby’s concert at John Paul Jones Arena, originally set for Saturday, has been rescheduled for March 27 as a result of a scheduling conflict.
» Tickets already purchased for Saturday’s show will be honored on March 27. The original concert date was listed in the Buzz Calendar and Be There features in today’s Buzz section before the show was rescheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.