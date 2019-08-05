After months of back-and-forth, the Charlottesville City Council has signed off on a proposed apartment complex that would include housing for people with disabilities.
The council unanimously approved a rezoning for Hinton Avenue Methodist Church at its meeting Monday. The vote was followed by resounding applause from the audience.
The church wanted to rezone its 0.76-acre parcel at 750 Hinton Ave. from residential to neighborhood commercial.
The rezoning paves the way for a 15-unit apartment building known as Rachel’s Haven. The project’s namesake, Rachel Lewis, is the late wife of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Robert Lewis. Rachel Lewis, who died in 2016, ministered to people with developmental disabilities.
Several neighboring landowners have lobbied against the project, focusing on possible future commercial uses of the property, noise and parking in the neighborhood.
Those in favor of the project have focused on the need for affordable housing and accessible housing for those with developmental disabilities.
Alex Ikefuna, director of the city’s Department of Neighborhood Development Services, discussed several housing challenges before the vote, including rising costs and a low stock of affordable units.
“I think this is the first time a business or organization is stepping in on affordable housing,” he said.
The complex, which would sit alongside the church in the Belmont neighborhood, would have four to six units set aside as independent housing for people with developmental disabilities, according to the church.
In other business, the council passed a change to city code to clarify the duties of the finance director.
In the existing organizational chart, the finance director is under the City Council because the council appoints the position.
However, the director has been reporting to the city manager, so the code change makes it clear that the council appoints a director who reports to the city manager.
Under City Manager Tarron Richardson’s new management organization, the finance department will report to Interim Deputy City Manager Leslie Beauregard.
Richardson’s new structure took effect last week and Beauregard and two other deputy city managers will report to Deputy City Manager/Chief Operating Officer Letitia Shelton, who reports to Richardson.
Shelton was Richardson’s deputy city manager in DeSoto, Texas, and the position is a recent addition to the city payroll at a salary of $158,000 a year.
Several items on the council agenda, including a presentation on the initial Police Civilian Review Board’s proposed bylaws, did not come up by press time Monday.