John Hall, an independent candidate for Charlottesville City Council, has been banned from Albemarle County Public Schools property.
A letter notifying Hall of his prohibition was sent by Nicholas King, director of student services, on Aug. 14.
Division spokesman Phil Giaramita wrote in an email that the letter came “after a series of disruptive visits to schools and school offices.”
“It's my understanding he often showed up unannounced, without an appointment, and has been loud and disruptive in his behavior,” he wrote.
Hall is barred from “any school property” or anywhere that houses division activities; any building when it is being used for a School Board meeting; all division vehicles, trailers or “transportable classroom unit;” and the division offices on McIntire Road.
Giaramita said Hall’s most recent disruption was at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center.
The letter says the Albemarle County Police Department has been notified of the order, which will “remain in effect permanently.” Violation, the letter says, will result in arrest and criminal trespassing charges.
Hall sent a written response to the School Board email account, City Councilor Kathy Galvin, The Daily Progress and a psychiatrist at the Region Ten Community Services Board.
He asks for confirmation of an ACPD officer who “witnessed the outrageous treatment of [Superintendent] Matt Haas toward me in barring me from Albemarle County Public Schools.”
Hall asks where he should direct an appeal of the no-trespass order, saying he wants to be heard on “these matters.”
“I believe due process of law requires this in order for me to teach,” he wrote.
It’s unclear what he means by teaching. Giaramita said Hall has no approval from ACPS to teach in its schools.
Hall did not return a call for comment on Tuesday.
Hall, 68, has been previously banned from the school division, City Hall and the University of Virginia. He also has been convicted of trespassing several times, as well as other misdemeanors.
According to online court and arrest records, he was arrested on Aug. 2 at The Haven on trespassing charges. He spent several nights in jail but was released before the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.
He is scheduled to appear in Charlottesville General District Court on Friday in that case.
Hall was first banned from entering city-owned facilities without an appointment in 2008. The restrictions were later relaxed, allowing Hall to come to city properties without an appointment, but he needed permission from the mayor to attend council meetings, according to city documents.
In a 2013 email to city officials, Hall mentioned bans at UVa and ACPS. It’s unclear when the county school division order was lifted or if he’s still barred from UVa.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker said earlier this year that Hall’s ban from City Hall is no longer in effect.
Earlier this year, Hall was told to stop acting on behalf of the city in an attempt to commission an artist to paint a portrait of Heather Heyer and her mother, Susan Bro, to hang in council chambers. Heyer was killed in the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack.
According to media reports, Hall told an artist that the city would pay for the portrait.
This is Hall’s second council run. He finished fifth out of five candidates in the 2017 election.