Charlottesville city councilors reiterated their support for each other in their first public meeting since three of them were the target of personal attacks.
Councilor Kathy Galvin read a proclamation on behalf of herself and Councilors Wes Bellamy, Mike Signer and Heather Hill during Monday’s meeting.
The proclamation came after councilors, at their Aug. 5 meeting, declined to approve a $35,000 funding request to bring rapper Wale to Charlottesville for the Made in Charlottesville Reclaim Concert this past Sunday.
Concert organizer and activist Tanesha Hudson had asked the council for the money to cover additional costs to have the Washington, D.C.-based artist perform at the Unity Days event.
Bellamy made a motion to allocate the money, but neither Galvin, Signer nor Hill seconded it. Mayor Nikuyah Walker cannot second motions, but indicated she was not in favor of the proposal.
During public comment at the end of the meeting, residents blasted Galvin, Signer and Hill, who are white. One called the trio “Hitler’s best friends,” and said their reasons for not approving the money were racist.
The joint proclamation says that those within council chambers will treat each other with respect, not tolerate outbursts or interruptions from the public, not allow an “abusive environment” of verbal abuse, will follow council’s rules and will support the mayor’s effort to conduct meetings.
“Failure to meet these principles will render this duly elected, representative body incapable of effectively governing from the dais,” Galvin said, reading the proclamation.
At the Aug. 5 meeting, Walker attempted to quell the speakers to no avail.
Bellamy, who did not speak during the attacks during that meeting, apologized for not coming to the aid of his colleagues.
“At the end of the day, we’re just here trying to make the city better. I wish I would have said something last [meeting],” he said. “I let y’all down, so for that I apologize. I should have definitely intervened.”
Signer, who is Jewish, said he considered skipping Monday’s meeting out of protest.
“These meetings have become like a coliseum with the level of abuse directed at council and staff,” he said. “I’ve been worried about becoming complicit in this spectacle.”
During Signer’s comments, John Hall, an independent candidate for the council, attempted to speak and Signer shut him down, saying “excuse me. Please wait your turn.”
Signer said the woman who made the “Hilter’s best friends” comment had sent an apology to the council.
Bellamy said that the councilors won’t always agree, but they need to express disagreements in respectful ways.
“I think it’s important to note that while we may have disagreements when it comes to policy, I genuinely don’t believe any of you are ‘racist,’” he said.
Walker, who has consistently stated that she doesn’t feel comfortable policing meetings, expressed concern about balancing space for the community to be heard and not shutting down expression.
“If you go back and look at meetings prior to my term and especially after August 2017, those meetings were as hectic and disruptive,” she said, noting that people had been arrested. “I believe that we haven’t done enough healing in this community where we won’t have only those two options.”
Walker said she has received emails saying that disruptive meetings “advance my agenda,” which she disputed.
“It doesn’t advance any agenda of mine,” she said. “It also has given this council and individuals running for council the opportunity to say that my term as mayor hasn’t been successful.”
Bellamy said Walker is in an “incredibly tough position.”
“Nobody up here wants to see anybody taken from meetings in handcuffs,” he said. “When we’re up here, there has to be a certain level of respect that everybody shows each other.”
Red Light Management announced on Monday that Wale would perform a free concert in Charlottesville in October.
Bellamy thanked Hudson for a “phenomenal” event on Sunday and said Wale’s concert will be exciting for the community.
“It’s going to be a great event for the city,” he said, “and everybody wins.”
During public comment, when a speaker made comments about Police Chief RaShall Brackney’s unwillingness to meet with the public, Bellamy said she is part of the discussion. Bellamy said, “I think it’s important for us to respect our chief.”
Resident Mary Carey expressed frustration at the comments made by Signer and other councilors.
“You was acting like a dictator. You were telling us what you were going to do, how you were going to do it and how we were going to act,” she said of Signer’s time as mayor. “Stop going around still telling people how to talk and how to respect you.”
{span}Hall made negative comments about Walker’s views on race. Hill and Signer came to her defense, but Walker allowed Hall to continue to comment.