A proposed redevelopment of the shuttered Kmart site off U.S. 29 has cleared a final hurdle with the city of Charlottesville.
The City Council gave the final approval for a project to be called Hillsdale Place at its meeting Monday.
An artist’s rendering of the parcel at the intersection of Hydraulic Road and U.S. 29 depicts what appears to be a 40,000-square-foot department store resembling a Target and another hinting at REI, while other buildings are shown with more generic names and designs.
Representatives from Target, REI and the developer, Riverbend Development, haven’t confirmed plans for stores at the site.
The renderings include Target’s signature red bollards and a bright red sign with an anchor where the store’s trademark bull’s-eye normally appears and the word “Anchor” in the name location.
The renderings also show a gray building labeled “Outdoor Outfitters” with the words “since 1938” above an entrance. Recreational Equipment Inc., an outdoor recreation retailer better known as REI, was founded that same year, and the design resembles some of the company’s other façades.
Hillsdale Place is about six miles south of the Target in Hollymead Town Center.
The Kmart closed in July 2017, followed by the neighboring Gold’s Gym that fall.
CRB decision planned
During public comment of Monday’s meeting, City Attorney John Blair said the city plans to have a draft of bylaws for a Police Civilian Review Board at its next meeting on Oct. 21.
Councilors are currently considering the best setup for a permanent civilian oversight panel. They are reviewing an ordinance and bylaws proposed in August by the initial Police Civilian Review Board.
The bylaws create meeting procedures and the ordinance establishes the board’s composition, staff members and powers.
The proposal calls for a board that conducts independent investigations, reviews complaints and tracks data and trends of the Charlottesville Police Department.
The board would be able to review any complaint against the police department, review the subsequent internal investigation into the complaint and, in limited circumstances, conduct its own independent investigation, according to the proposal.
Any disciplinary measures proposed by the CRB would be sent to the police chief and city manager.
CRB members have called for a budget ranging from $107,000 to $180,000 per year or not less than 1% of the Charlottesville Police Department’s budget, which is about $18 million for the current fiscal year. That decision will be made administratively during the budget cycle and is not directly dictated by the council.
A copy of the final bylaws, ordinance and other documents can be found at tinyurl.com/crbproposal.
Ragged Mountain
In other business, the council allocated $37,500 to expand the Ragged Mountain Natural Area after grant funding fell short.
In December, the council finalized an appropriation of a $600,000 grant for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Forest Program.
The land is adjacent to the 980-acre natural area containing the city’s Ragged Mountain Reservoir in Albemarle County. The money is intended to increase the natural area by 144 acres.
The grant paid out a max of $600,000 or 50% of the cost to acquire the land, whatever was the lower amount. City staff thought the property would be assessed at $2 million, which would have guaranteed that amount of money and no local match.
However, the appraisal returned at $1.12 million and the grant was cut to $562,500, requiring the city to allocate $37,500 to make up the difference.
The landowner, Hedgerow Holding LLC, will receive the grant and local money and donate the land as a tax benefit.
Once ownership is transferred, the city will create a forest management plan to outline a trail system and access.
