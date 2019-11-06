A regional group with elected officials from Charlottesville and Albemarle County will morph into a staff committee.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a resolution to dissolve the Planning and Coordination Council and redefine the regional group into the Land Use and Environmental Planning Committee.
City Councilors voted 4-1 on Monday to approve the changes.
The PACC was established in 1986 to bring together officials from Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia. Its purpose was to avoid land-use decisions by one of the three government entities that would negatively impact the other two.
The new committee will be led primarily by staff members who would report to Charlottesville's City Council and the county Board of Supervisors at a joint meeting twice a year.
“What we would suggest is establishing a working group of professionals that not only focuses on land use planning, but also on environmental issues, infrastructure issues, issues of mutual concerned all three organizations,” said County Executive Jeff Richardson.
Supervisor Liz Palmer, who sits on the PACC, said she was interested to see what the meeting minutes would look like and who was attending the meetings.
Richardson said the meetings, which will not be open to the public, will give the staff the chance to vet the feasibility of ideas that might not yet be solid.
Supervisor Diantha McKeel, who is also on the PACC, said many of the university’s more recent presentations at the PACC meetings were regarding projects that were already approved.
“We didn't have the ability to say, ‘Wow, if you're going to build a new hotel here and a convention center here, could we put a visitor center there too,’” she said. “We didn't have that opportunity to get in.”
She said this was the next step in improving work among the three jurisdictions.
“Regionalism is a team sport, and I am very concerned at this point in looking at the landscape right now with the university and City Council and Albemarle County,” McKeel said. “We want to make sure that Albemarle County has a seat at the table.”
McKeel pointed out that the UVa Community Working Group did not have any Albemarle elected officials or staff on it, but has a city school board member and city staff member, and that the President’s Council on UVa-Community Partnerships, a more long-standing iteration of the working group, doesn’t have direct county representation either.
“We should all be at the table looking at all of the issues that affect our community,” she said. "... And I believe that this positions Albemarle County to be at the table [as] a full player and network.”
Palmer said she thought because people didn’t like the way PACC has worked in the past they were going to “throw it completely out.”
“I hope that they will have all those conversations that you were saying and that they're going to bring them back to us, but there was nothing preventing us from having some of those conversations in those meetings,” she said.
Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said she hopes reports from the new body will give the city and county more to talk about at joint meetings.
“I think having the focus of not just a lot of blah, blah, blah, but some really painful discussions among the different players … the kinds of discussions that I think would never happen if we were in the room, but we have representatives who can lay it all out and get some understanding ... with the expectation that there has to be a substantive report at the next big meeting,” she said.
The new process will be evaluated by the council and the board after one year.
