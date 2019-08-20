To help further “close a loophole,” additional land in some of Albemarle County’s agricultural-forestal districts could be removed in the future.
Property owners who join the districts give up their small-lot development rights and are subject to other restrictions while in the districts, but some properties were added to districts with no development rights.
“We had a fair number of people who would take parcels that had no development potential left, join the agricultural-forestal districts, which had no real effect other than the paperwork, but then they would qualify for a conservation-related tax benefit they weren’t necessarily earning,” Albemarle senior planner Scott Clark said.
As part of direction given by the Board of Supervisors, county staff had recommended five-year renewal periods — instead of the customary 10 years — for districts that include parcels that are enrolled in the open-space use valuation tax category and that have no development rights.
On Tuesday, the county Planning Commission recommended approval of renewal for four agricultural-forestal districts. Two of the districts, Carters Bridge and Free Union, have parcels that are in open-space use valuation and have no development rights and were recommended for the five-year renewal.
Earlier this year, the board voted to notify owners of 11 properties in the Hardware Agricultural-Forestal District that their properties could be removed from the district and explain how they can avoid paying roll-back taxes.
Carters Bridge District — which currently includes about 8,910 acres located generally between Keene and Woodridge — has six parcels that are the open-space tax category and that have no development rights.
Clark said there are still a couple of lingering questions in this process because owners can create parcels with no small-lot development rights while they are in the district. Five of the six properties that could be removed in the future from the Carters Bridge District were legally created as 21-acre or larger parcels while their parent parcels were enrolled in the district.
“The question for the board is, do you really want to remove those parcels? Are they really the same as someone who started with a parcel with no development potential and then added it to the district?” he said. “That’s a decision I think they still need to make.”
The Free Union District — which currently includes about 1,508 acres in northwestern Albemarle around the area of of Fox Mountain Trail, Wesley Chapel Road and Chapel Spring Lane — has one parcel in the open-space tax category that has no development rights.
Part of the reason the county has said the properties “may be removed” or “could be removed” is because the board acting now can’t obligate the board five years from now to remove the properties.
“We can’t start the process now and say, ‘You will definitely be removed in five years,’” Clark said. “The best we can say is, ‘If you fall under the board’s recent policy, then you likely will be removed.’”
Another district that was up for review — the Lanark District — did not have any of the open-space lots that could be removed in the future, but the University of Virginia Foundation is removing about 2,900 acres around Morven Farm from the district.
Clark said the Board of Supervisors doesn’t make a decision on whether to let people out of districts — if people are requesting to be withdrawn, they must be withdrawn.
Commissioner Daphne Spain asked what typically happens after land is voluntarily withdrawn from the district.
Clark said it varies “a lot.”
“Some people actually pull their land out of the district before they put it in conservation easement because they feel like that’s better for their appraisals because the value difference would be greater,” he said. “Some people do it before they develop. Some people do it ... they just don’t like being restricted, they don’t have any plans.”
The commission also had its first of four work sessions on the development of a form-based code for the Rio Road-U.S. 29 area.
The Rio29 Small Area Plan was adopted by the board in December 2018, and the implementation chapter of the plan includes a recommendation to create a form-based code as one way to achieve the plan’s vision.
In July, the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission held a joint work session on the topic priorities for the development of the code.
Commissioners on Tuesday gave feedback on the two highest priority topics: use and building standards.
After more work sessions and other stakeholder meetings, a complete draft framework will be brought to the Planning Commission in November.