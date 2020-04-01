Albemarle County officials on Wednesday said the county police officer who recently tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering and remains the only employee diagnosed.
“The employee is recovering and under care of their primary care physician. No further cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed within the department,” said county spokeswoman Emily Kilroy.
Police announced the officer’s test on March 20 via social media and asked citizens to stay at home and keep a safe distance from each other, about six or seven feet, also known as social distancing. They took that time to announce that officers would take more precautions when needed during service calls.
Local officials and organizations continued advising area residents about the impact of the coronavirus Wednesday, from warning against scams to announcing more donations of personal protective equipment for local health care workers.
ACSA warns about scammers
Albemarle County Service Authority officials warned on Wednesday that scam artists are preying upon people with concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[We] want to immediately warn our customers about a variety of scams related to their customer accounts and the quality of their drinking water,” Executive Director Gary O’Connell said in a statement.
“Scammers are contacting customers by phone saying they are from the ACSA and stating that if the customer doesn’t immediately pay their bill, the water will be shut off," he said. "We have also heard from other utilities that scammers are going door-to-door to demand instant payment or else water will be shut off.”
O’Connell said that won’t happen.
“ACSA customer service staff does not take credit or debit card payments over the phone, does not go door-to-door to collect payment from customers," he said. "In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ACSA has stopped conducting shutoffs for non-payment of past due accounts.”
O’Connell said some scammers are trying to sell customers water filters. That is unnecessary, he said.
“ACSA’s water quality is not affected by the coronavirus. It is safe to drink. Filters are NOT necessary,” he said in the statement. “Conventional water treatment, like the treatment used for the ACSA’s water, removes or inactivates the virus.”
CFA Institute donates masks
Charlottesville’s CFA Institute, the world’s largest association of investment management professionals, is giving 2,800 N95 masks to local first responders and healthcare workers.
Officials said Wednesday they would give 1,000 masks to the Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad, 1,000 masks to Albemarle County Fire and Rescue, and 800 masks to the Hospice of the Piedmont, which is currently serving COVID-19 patients.
The donation comes as health care professionals across the country struggle with a shortage of personal protective equipment, including N95 respirators.
CFA officials said the organization has traditionally provided the personal protective equipment for its employees traveling internationally.
As medical supplies have run low, health professionals have looked for alternate sources for protective equipment.
“We care deeply about the well-being of this community,” said Kelli Palmer, the institute’s head of global inclusion, diversity and corporate citizenship, in a statement. “We believe that we are all stronger when we work together, and we must all must do our part during these challenging times.”
Aid for city businesses announced
Also on Wednesday, Charlottesville city economic development officials announced several new grant and loan programs to help businesses that are being hurt by stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These efforts are meant to help alleviate the immediate effects that closures and reduced operations are having on city businesses,” Economic Director Chris Engel said in a statement. “City businesses are eligible to apply for more than one program and can apply for these in addition to the Small Business Administration’s economic injury disaster loans and $10,000 emergency grant.”
City programs include up to $2,000 in grants for businesses in the city and loans up to $5,000 for socially disadvantaged city businesses that have encountered racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias, and other grants.
More information can be found at charlottesville.org/econdev.
Ting WiFi at IX Park
Ting Internet said Wednesday that it is working to create drive-up free Internet access points in Charlottesville.
The first Ting Internet Charlottesville “Park and Wi-Fi” spot is located at IX Park., the company said in a news release. WiFi access will be available between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., seven days a week.
Users are asked to stay in their vehicles, minimize social interaction and follow health officials' recommended social distancing protocol.
PVCC and UVa adjustments
Piedmont Virginia Community College announced that it has set virtual information sessions for prospective students interested in degree and certificate programs. The sessions will also provide information on student services and other resources to help students get started at PVCC.
The online information sessions are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required. To participate and view April session dates, sign up at pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275.
Earlier this week, UVa canceled in-person summer programs through June 30, and would move June session classes online. The announcement came after Gov. Ralph Northam extended a stay-at-home order through June 10.
By June 1, the university will decide about in-person summer programs occurring after July 1, officials said.
