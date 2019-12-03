Porch pirates

{span}The post-Thanksgiving shopping season provides more opportunities for theft of holiday packages left in cars and on porches, police warn.{/span}

Albemarle County police found a large quantity of stolen packages, the department announced Tuesday.

Police officers responded Monday evening to a report of stolen packages from the front door of a residence in the Carriage Hill neighborhood.

After investigating, police identified two suspects and recovered a large quantity of property, according to a news release. 

Those suspects have not been arrested as of Tuesday evening, according to a county spokeswoman.

Suspects told police that they targeted Carriage Hill Apartments, Ivy Garden Apartments and Turtle Creek Condominiums in Albemarle County as well as the 14th Street Area in Charlottesville. 

Those who live in the area and were expecting a package delivery Monday that they never received should contact the Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041.

Front-porch thefts frequently pick up during the holiday season. Officials recommend having a package delivered to work or a secure location.

