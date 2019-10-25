Students in Albemarle County could have the opportunity to serve as a non-voting member of the School Board as soon as year next year.
Board chairman Jonno Alcaro brought the idea to other board members at the end of Thursday’s School Board meeting. More than 40 other school divisions in Virginia have students serving on their boards including Charlottesville, Waynesboro as well as Fluvanna and Nelson counties, according to board documents.
“I think we could use the insights from students on the board, and I think it's time,” Alcaro said.
Board members reviewed policies from other localities and discussed how they would add a student representative. Neither a specific policy was presented nor a vote taken on the issue.
Board members in attendance Thursday supported the idea. Kate Acuff and Jason Buyaki were the only board members who were not at the meeting.
Alcaro said he wanted the board to move quickly and have a student sitting on the dais with them as early as January.
"The time has come for this happen," he said.
In Charlottesville City Schools, three students serve on the board in a rotation during a school year, according to a policy adopted in 2016.
Alcaro highlighted Fairfax County Public Schools’ policy.
“They've been doing this since 1986, so they got some experience with it,” he said.
A student representative wouldn’t participate in closed sessions but would receive all the other board materials, except items related to individual students or personnel issues, Alcaro said. They could also receive some compensation for their time.
Board member Steve Koleszar said he has opposed a student representative in the past, hoping that the County Student Advisory Council would provide better input. However, he said that idea hasn’t turned out the way he hoped.
“I would support it now,” Koleszar said.
Board member David Oberg said students on the board should be able to leave earlier.
“10 o’clock is too late,” he said. “I think 8:30 [p.m.] is more reasonable.”
Schools Superintendent Matt Haas said he supported having student representatives on the board and reviewed the policies presented to members.
Other divisions’ policies, though, haven’t gone through an equity checklist, he said. The county division has reviewed all of its new or revised policies using an equity checklist since 2018.
“Because they're full of potential to harm equity in terms of student representation to the school board, and very few of them do anything to promote equity, in terms of having diverse students of color, or other demographic backgrounds represented on the school board including special education,” Haas said. “I'm very supportive of [adding a student], but I think this is one that would go front and center through the equity checklist to make sure that we have a perspective that really speaks to our students experience in the schools.”
