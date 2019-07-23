Albemarle County is hiring a program coordinator for the Yancey School Community Center with a grant from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.
The grant is part of CACF’s Strengthening Systems grants, which award up to $300,000 over three years to organizations that present a viable proposal to strengthen how services and activities are delivered and accessed in the community.
The grant will pay the position's salary and benefits for the first three years, according to Siri Russell, Albemarle County director of equity and inclusion. The grant also will fund a community garden and programming to help increase access to mental and physical health services.
“What we're intending to do is that after those three years, we'd ask the [Board of Supervisors] to fund the position permanently,” Russell said, at a recent meeting of the Yancey Advisory Panel.
In 2017, the School Board voted to consolidate Yancey Elementary School school into Red Hill and Scottsville elementary schools. The Yancey Transition Advisory Committee met for a year to discuss what to do with the building. Currently, the Yancey Advisory Panel works on recommendations for the building's use.
The Jefferson Area Board for Aging, Piedmont Virginia Community College, a food pantry, a yoga class and the Education Transformation Centre — an alternative school — currently occupy space at the community center. The county parks and recreation department also has programs at the center.
To prepare for the job posting, some panel members answered questions from Russell last Friday about what key characteristics they would like to see in the person.
Member Charlotte Brody said she wanted someone who can develop the programs that come out of community engagement and needs.
“To me, it’s not that the person has to have been born and raised in Esmont, but it is likely that a person who was born and raised in Esmont is going to have an easier time of doing that than somebody else, if they know how to build a program,” she said.
Another member, Peggy Scott, said she also wanted someone who has experience working with nonprofits.
“Our goal and objective isn't to stay at this level, right, we're moving toward hopefully becoming [a nonprofit] at some point,” she said.
Russell said the coordinator would be taking over much of her role and involvement with the community center. She said she is talking with other county staff about which county department the position could be housed. Parks and recreation department currently manages four community centers, she said.
“Everything equity can't live in the office of equity and inclusion, because then we're not really institutionalizing the value,” she said.
Scott said that one of the issues with the county is its “inability to be fair in its playing field” for all neighborhoods and communities.
“When you do step away, we want to make sure there is some ownership of the county, this is not just about parks and rec, this is about diversity, this is about inclusivity, this is about communities that have been under-served and left out for years,” she said.
The building is currently managed by the facilities & environmental services department and parks and recreation. Russell said her role has been working on the vision of the center and community outreach.
Peggy Denby, another panel member, suggested that the office of equity and inclusion house the position at first, and then it could move to the parks and recreation department. The panel members present Friday agreed.
Members also agreed that the coordinator could have a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience, but that a degree was not required.
There will be some representation from the advisory panel on the interview panel.
Russell said the pay scale for the position ranges from the low $40,000s to the mid-$50,000s. She estimated that the person will be hired by October.