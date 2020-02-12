The Charlottesville Police Department lobby is closing for renovations.

Starting around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Services Division will be undergoing renovations and the department may not be able to answer the main phone line.

The police are asking that the public to call 911 for emergencies and the Charlottesville-University of Virginia-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041 for non-emergencies.

The work is expected to finish by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments