Charlottesville Police Department Cpls. Jacob Bowlin (left) and Robbie Oberholzer participate in the Winter Wool Campaign raising money and childhood cancer awareness for UVa Children’s Hospital. The campaign permits officers to grow beards from now until March 1 with money typically spent on grooming donated to the cause. Last year, the officers raised $6,500 and this year’s goal is $10,000.

The Charlottesville Police Department raised $6,000 for pediatric cancer research through its Winter Wool Campaign.

From Nov. 1 to March 1, officers paid to grow their beards or paint their fingernails in order to support the pediatric cancer department at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.

The money will be presented at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Quayle Learning Center on the first floor of the UVa Children's Hospital.

