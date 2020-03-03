The Charlottesville Police Department raised $6,000 for pediatric cancer research through its Winter Wool Campaign.
From Nov. 1 to March 1, officers paid to grow their beards or paint their fingernails in order to support the pediatric cancer department at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.
The money will be presented at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Quayle Learning Center on the first floor of the UVa Children's Hospital.
