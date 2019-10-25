Starting in January, the Charlottesville Police Department will post all of its policies and general orders to the city’s website.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker announced the initiative to publish the information by January in a Facebook post this week.
The announcement came a few days after residents raised concern during Monday’s City Council meeting that a proposed Police Civilian Review Board should be able to review all policies.
Speakers said it’s difficult to designate only certain policies for review because the department’s policies and orders aren’t publicly available.
The council conducted a first reading of a proposed ordinance and bylaws for a civilian oversight panel during Monday’s meeting. A second reading and final vote is expected on Nov. 4 and the council wants to appoint members by the end of the year.
The bylaws would establish the board’s meeting procedures. The ordinance covers the board’s composition, staffing and powers.
The initial CRB was appointed in late 2017 after the Unite the Right rally in order to craft bylaws and an ordinance establishing a permanent board. The goal of the panel is to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community.
An initial CRB was appointed in late 2017 to craft bylaws and an ordinance establishing a permanent board.
That board’s recommendations called for the board review all changes to all Charlottesville Police Department policies.
However, the proposal before the council would limit that to policies related to internal affairs investigations.
Councilors were concerned that a broad definition would put the CRB in the middle of routine workplace decisions, such as dress code.
However, speakers at Monday’s meeting said that the board needs to become familiar with all policies and then determine what affects interactions with the community and should be reviewed.
CPD spokesman Tyler Hawn said in an emailed statement that Police Chief RaShall Brackney is “committed to a collaborative, transparent approach to the co-production of public safety.”
“Providing public access to the departments' policies is a best practice and in alignment with that philosophy,” he said. “The department has already made information such as Investigative Detention data, Internal Affairs complaint summaries, Use of Force summaries, daily incident logs, and arrest "charging" data available online, and adding our policies to our website is another way the department continues to build on transparency with the Charlottesville community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.