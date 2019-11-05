Charlottesville utility crews will work through the night and into Wednesday to restore service to customers who have been without gas service since a Monday night car crash, according to a tweet from the city.

The crash near the entrance to St. Anne's-Belfield Upper School knocked out a Charlottesville natural gas regulator station.

The incident closed Ivy Road and disrupted the natural gas service to nearly 600 customers in the neighborhoods of the Boar's Head Resort, Ednam Forest, Old Ivy Road, University Heights, Farmington, Belair and Broomley Road.

The city shut down all meters — the point where the city gas lines connect to individual customers' residences or businesses — and repaired the regulator station. Now, all gas lines need to be purged so that all air is removed and only gas is flowing through the lines, officials said.

Crews have begun turning meters back on and relighting pilot lights, which requires personnel to go into each household or business to restore service, officials said.

Customers with questions can call gas dispatchers at (434) 970-3800.

No one was injured in the crash, officials said.

