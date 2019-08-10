The person killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Nelson County has been identified.
Virginia State Police said Tiffany A. Spencer, 44, of Lovingston, died as she was driving a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder west on Davis Creek Lane (Route 623). The SUV began to drift off the right side of the road before it struck a tree at 7:19 p.m. Her vehicle caught fire, and she did not survive.
A state trooper arrived about 10 minutes later to the the 1600 block of Davis Creek Lane, which is located just west of U.S. 29 and about two miles southwest of Woods Mill. Authorities said in a news release Saturday that Spencer was not wearing a seat belt and said the crash is still being investigated.