Charlottesville officials expect to see a final cost next month for the first phase of a massive redevelopment of the city’s public housing stock.
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority provided an update on the three-phase redevelopment project during City Council’s meeting on Monday.
Phase one includes the renovation of Crescent Halls and construction of new units on South First Street and Levy Avenue.
Cornelius Griggs, president of the Chicago-based general contractor GMA Construction Group, said pricing documents on Crescent Halls should be released in the beginning of December and a guaranteed maximum price will be presented to CRHA by the end of next month.
The work currently is estimated at $12.8 million with $1.125 million of city funding.
Construction will begin in March or April, Griggs said. Crews will start the redevelopment project on the eighth floor and work down to the ground level.
“We are trying to work on some logistical challenges of moving residents around,” he said.
CRHA Executive Director Grant Duffield, whose last day is Friday, said that the agency is working with residents to determine the most efficient plan for relocation during construction.
The three-phase project would modernize the building and improve access for its residents, who are primarily seniors and disabled persons.
The renovated building will have 98 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom apartments.
The project will start in conjunction with the first phase of work on South First Street, where 58 existing units will be redeveloped and 142 units will be added, at a total estimated cost of about $38 million.
Phase one is a 63-unit development next to the existing public housing near the intersection of South First Street and Hartmans Mill Road in the Ridge Street neighborhood.
The units will be built on undeveloped land that contains a community baseball field. Work is expected to take about a year.
Phase one is estimated at $12.8 million with $1.125 in local funding. Finalized pricing documents are also expected next month.
Once phase one is complete, crews will move onto phase two and replace the existing 58 units with 113 multifamily units. It also includes a 7,000-square-foot community center and 3,000 square feet of office space.
Under the plan, the 18 existing buildings on the site would be demolished and replaced with 23 new structures.
Phase two is estimated at $26.7 million and includes $3 million in local funding.
Phase two requires a special-use permit because proposed outdoor parks, playgrounds and ball courts would be private. Public facilities are allowed on the parcel by-right. The request is expected to reach the Planning Commission next month.
CRHA officials hope to begin construction on that phase in March 2021.
Maury Avenue Rezoning
In other business, the council approved an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan’s future land-use map and moved a related rezoning forward through a first reading.
Charlie Armstrong, of Southern Development, wants to rezone a 1.6-acre parcel at the corner Maury Avenue and Stadium Road from low to high density residential.
The proposal came before the city in June with no site plan or concept. In an effort to save the proposal from denial, he offered to adjust the application and it was sent to the Planning Commission in August.
The new application came with a conceptual plan, not a site plan, that provided more detail and shows 33 units across two buildings.
“This is an improvement from having no drawing at all,” said Councilor Kathy Galvin.
To meet affordable housing requirements, Armstrong will construct affordable units in a different location.
The Comprehensive Plan, which is a guide for local land-use decisions, was last updated in 2013. The city started updating it in 2017 but work ground to a halt and now a final proposal isn’t expected until 2021.
Council voted 4-1 to approve the land-use map amendment, with Mayor Nikuyah Walker dissenting. The rezoning was only a first reading and did not require a formal vote.
The rezoning will be on the council’s consent agenda during its Dec. 3 meeting.
